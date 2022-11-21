Buy Strides Pharma Sciences; target of Rs 450: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Strides Pharma Sciences

Strides Pharma Sciences (Strides) posted strong performance in Q2FY2023 with the fourth consecutive quarter of sequential improvement in OPM to 9.4%. Revenue grew by 24.3% y-o-y to Rs. 897.1 crore; adjusted PAT stood at Rs. 16.7 crore. US business registered one of the best quarterly performances, with revenue at $60mn. Management has guided for $250 mn revenue from the US for FY2023, which translates into strong growth. A strategic review of the other regulated market business has led to exit from low-margin businesses. The business is expected to return to historical levels with superior margins from Q3.

Outlook

The stock price has corrected sharply by ~35% from its 52-week highs and is trading at reasonable valuations of 17.3x its FY2024E earnings. We retain our Buy recommendation on the stock with an unchanged PT of Rs. 450.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research

READ MORE