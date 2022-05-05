 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Sonata Software; target of Rs 900: ICICI Direct

Broker Research
May 05, 2022 / 02:03 PM IST

ICICI Direct is bullish on Sonata Software has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 900 in its research report dated May 04, 2022.

ICICI Direct's research report on Sonata Software

Sonata Software (Sonata) offers IT services (30%) and product licensing & deployment (70%). The company provides IT services to travel, retail, agri & commodities and manufacturing and software vendors • Net debt free and healthy double digit return ratio (with RoCE of >30%).

Outlook

We maintain BUY rating on the stock. We value Sonata at Rs 900 i.e. 20x P/E on FY24E EPS.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Sonata Software
first published: May 5, 2022 02:03 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.