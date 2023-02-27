 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Sonata Software; target of Rs 775: HDFC Securities

Broker Research
Feb 27, 2023 / 03:25 PM IST

HDFC Securities is bullish on Sonata Software has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 775 in its research report dated February 27, 2023.

HDFC Securities' research report on Sonata Software

Sonata Software announced its largest acquisition of Quant Systems, which involves a cash payout of USD 65mn and an earn-out of USD 95mn payable over the next two years. The deal is valued at P/S of 4.3x (1.8x excluding earnout), which we believe is on the higher side but it is justified by Quant’s (1) high growth profile (3Y organic CAGR of 113%); (2) superior margin of >25%; (3) excellent partnership network (Salesforce, AWS, Adobe, Snowflakes, etc.); and (4) domain capabilities in the BFSI and healthcare verticals. The acquisition is in line with management’s target to double IITS revenue (hit half a billion) in four years (organic CAGR of ~15%), supported by higher investments in new verticals and geographies and expanding partnerships beyond Microsoft. The acquisition will also add two new clients to the top-5 list of Sonata’s and will help expand its presence in the BFSI and healthcare verticals. We like Sonata based on (1) growth acceleration in IITS; (2) strong Microsoft relationship; (3) new CEO focus on improving sales engine; (4) continued growth in DPS; and (5) high RoE of >35%. The deal is EPS accretive and will boost FY24/25E EPS by +2/6% respectively.

Outlook

We maintain our BUY rating and increase our TP to INR 775, based on 18x Dec-24E EPS.