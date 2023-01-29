Buy Sonata Software; target of Rs 725: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Sonata Software

Sonata Software (Sonata) offers IT services (30%) and product licensing & deployment (70%). The company provides IT services to travel, retail, agri & commodities and manufacturing and software vendors • Net debt free and healthy double digit return ratio (with RoCE of >30%).



Outlook

We change our rating from HOLD to BUY on the stock. We value Sonata at Rs 725 i.e. 18x P/E on FY25E EPS.

