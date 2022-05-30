Buy Phoenix Mills; target of Rs 1320: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Phoenix Mills
Phoenix Mills (PML) is a leading retail mall developer and operator in India. It is into retail-led, mixed-use properties and has developed 17.5+ mn sq ft of retail, commercial, hospitality and residential asset class. • PML has an operational retail area of ~7 mn sq ft spread over nine operational malls and is developing ~6 mn sq ft of retail space. It has 2 mn sq ft operation in commercial segment and plans to add ~5 mn sq ft.
Outlook
We maintain our BUY rating as PML remains a quasi-play on India’s consumption story, given the quality of assets, healthy balance sheet & strategic expansion plans. We value PML at Rs 1320/share.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.