Buy Nippon Life India AMC; target of Rs 400: ICICI Direct

Apr 29, 2022 / 12:55 PM IST

ICICI Direct is bullish on Nippon Life India AMC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 400 in its research report dated April 28, 2022.

ICICI Direct's research report on Nippon Life India AMC

Nippon Life India AMC is among the largest asset managers in India with an AUM size of Rs 3.46 lakh crore. The company has a strong distribution network with 84300+ distributors. Market share as on Q4FY22 was at 7.4% Strong presence in B-30 cities that contribute to 17.2% of total AUM.

Outlook

We maintain BUY rating on the stock. We value Nippon AMC at ~5.3% FY24E AUM and revise our target price to Rs 400 per share.

TAGS: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Nippon Life India AMC #Recommendations
first published: Apr 29, 2022 12:55 pm
