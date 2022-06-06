Buy NCL Industries; target of Rs 242: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi's research report on NCL Industries

Despite volumes dipping across divisions (except energy), NCL’s Q4 revenue was the highest, given a fillip by healthy realisation growth. However, the inflationary situation pummelled operating performance. A pending environmental clearance continues to delay the expansion of the Vishakhapatnam GU. In the prevailing high-cost context, passing on costs will be key to watch.

Outlook

We retain our Buy rating, with a lower TP of Rs242 (earlier Rs264).

