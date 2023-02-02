 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Kajaria Ceramics; target of Rs 1231: Anand Rathi

Broker Research
Feb 02, 2023 / 06:22 PM IST

Anand Rathi is bullish on Kajaria Ceramics has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1231 in its research report dated January 31, 2023.

Anand Rathi's research report on Kajaria Ceramics

While Kajaria’s Q3 was muted, it is best placed to benefit from lower gas prices and capacity expansion leading to high volumes and margin growth. The inclusion of biofuel, a sharp focus on adding dealers and strong brand positioning are key positives. The B/S continues to be firm, being net-debt-free.

Outlook

We upgrade our rating to a Buy, at a higher TP of Rs.1,231 (earlier Rs.1,200).