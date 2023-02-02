Buy Kajaria Ceramics; target of Rs 1231: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi's research report on Kajaria Ceramics

While Kajaria’s Q3 was muted, it is best placed to benefit from lower gas prices and capacity expansion leading to high volumes and margin growth. The inclusion of biofuel, a sharp focus on adding dealers and strong brand positioning are key positives. The B/S continues to be firm, being net-debt-free.

Outlook

We upgrade our rating to a Buy, at a higher TP of Rs.1,231 (earlier Rs.1,200).

For all recommendations report, click here Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions. Kajaria Ceramics - 01 -01-2023 - anasnd

Broker Research