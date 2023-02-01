 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Inox Leisure; target of Rs 620: ICICI Direct

Broker Research
Feb 01, 2023 / 11:18 AM IST

ICICI Direct is bullish on Inox Leisure recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 620 in its research report dated January 31, 2023.

ICICI Direct's research report on Inox Leisure

Inox Leisure is the second largest player in terms of multiplex screen count in India. Currently, the company operates 722 screens in 170 cinemas in 74 cities in India with an aggregate seating capacity of ~1.6 lakhs seats. It is the only national multiplex, which enjoys a net debt free balance sheet.

Outlook

We maintain BUY rating on the company given the medium-term trigger of synergy (scale led benefits) post-merger and . content recovery. We value Inox at Rs 620 i.e., 15x FY24E EV/EBITDA

For all recommendations report, click here