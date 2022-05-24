 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Indigo Paints: target of Rs 2250: Sharekhan

Broker Research
May 24, 2022 / 07:16 PM IST

Sharekhan is bullish on Indigo Paints has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2250 in its research report dated May 23, 2022.

Sharekhan's research report on Indigo Paints

Indigo Paints Limited (IPL) posted good performance in an inflationary environment. Revenue grew 13% y-o-y (largely a price led growth) and OPM improved 176 bps y-o-y to 18.6%. PAT grew 39% y-o-y to Rs. 34.6 crore. IPL has shifted focus on improving reach/output per dealer in Tier 1 and Tier 2 towns. The company targets to grow 2x the industry in the medium term with revamped focus on large towns and steady growth in smaller towns. Revamped strategy is unlikely to impact profitability. Margins will gradually improve post correction in input prices and because of better operating leverage in the medium term.

Outlook

IPL’s stock price has corrected by 38% from its high and is currently trading at 52.3x and 37.7x its FY2023E and FY2024E earnings. We maintain Buy with a revised PT of Rs. 2,250

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Indigo Paints #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: May 24, 2022 07:16 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.