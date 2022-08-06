 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Gujarat State Petronet; target of Rs 319: Motilal Oswal

Broker Research
Aug 06, 2022 / 09:59 PM IST

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Gujarat State Petronet recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 319 in its research report dated August 04, 2022.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Gujarat State Petronet

GUJS reported an in line 1QFY23, with lower-than-estimated volumes offset by strong tariffs of INR1523/scm, led by use-or-pay contracts as well as change in volume mix on HP/LP networks. High spot LNG prices, at USD42/mmbtu, in Jul’22 remain a concern over the strong volume offtake in 2QFY23 as well. Moreover, the shutdown of several Ceramic units, given the high inventory, will impact volume in the near term. We remain optimistic about volume growth as long-term growth is expected from CGDs, and the Fertilizer and Refining sectors. Phase I of the Mehsana-Bhatinda pipeline has already turned cash flow profitable. Phase II is expected to be commissioned by the end of FY23, following which total volumes through this pipeline should reach 9.5- 10mmscmd.

Outlook

Investments in GUJGA and Sabarmati Gas, at a 25% holding discount, provide a valuation of INR223. Valuing the core at 5x, adjusted FY24 EPS at INR19.2, and adding the value of investments, we arrive at our TP of INR319. We maintain our Buy rating.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Gujarat State Petronet - 050822 - moti

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Gujarat State Petronet #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
first published: Aug 6, 2022 09:59 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.