Buy Gujarat Fluorochemicals: target of Rs 3356: ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities research report on Gujarat Fluorochemicals

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd (GFCL) will likely benefit from rising demand / realisation for fluoropolymers. Company is backward-integrated for most products, which enables it to expand capacity faster than global peers. PTFE price increase is being reflected in export realisatons; PVDF and FKM product developments are moving in the right direction. Company also sees opportunities arising from supplying R-142B to global peers as part of China+1 strategy.

Outlook

GFCL started production of R-125 and R-142B in Q4FY22, and revenue booking should start from next quarter. Our assessment suggests significant upside risk to our estimates. Maintain BUY; GFCL is among our top picks in the chemicals space.

More Info

At 16:01 hrs Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited was quoting at Rs 2,944.55, up Rs 109.70, or 3.87 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 2,963.00 and an intraday low of Rs 2,801.00.

It was trading with volumes of 1,719 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 2,269 shares, a decrease of -24.25 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed down 0.14 percent or Rs 3.90 at Rs 2,834.85.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 3,204.50 and 52-week low Rs 605.95 on 21 March, 2022 and 07 April, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 8.11 percent below its 52-week high and 385.94 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 32,345.88 crore.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More