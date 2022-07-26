Buy Greenpanel Industries; target of Rs 620: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Greenpanel Industries

Greenpanel reported a healthy beat on consolidated revenues and operating margins for Q1FY2023. Consolidated revenues/operating profits/net profits were up 50.5%/91.9%/160.9% y-o-y. The management lowered volume growth guidance for MDF to 10-11% for FY2023 from 15-18% y-o-y while it trimmed down MDF OPM estimate at 26-27% for balance fiscal year from 33.3% in Q1FY2023 anticipating rise in chemical prices. The company announced 231,000cbm brownfield MDF capacity expansion at Andhra Pradesh at a capex outlay of Rs. 600 crores. The unit is expected to commence production from Q2FY2025.

Outlook

We retain a Buy on Greenpanel Industries Limited (Greenpanel) with a revised PT of Rs. 620, lowering our valuation multiple to factor in near term cost inflation and capacity addition headwinds.

