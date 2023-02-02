 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy GNA Axles; target of Rs 930: Sharekhan

Broker Research
Feb 02, 2023 / 04:43 PM IST

Sharekhan is bullish on GNA Axles has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 930 in its research report dated January 31, 2023.

Sharekhan's research report on GNA Axles

Q3FY2023 performance was above expectations as Revenue, EBITDA, and PAT were 4.7%,13.0% and 8.4% ahead of estimates respectively. GNA’s growth prospects remain positive, led by strong momentum in the CV and farm sector sales in India and globally. The stock is trading at P/E of 10x and EV/EBITDA of 5.4x its FY2025E estimates.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating on GNA Axles Limited (GNA) with an upward revised PT of Rs. 930, led by a positive outlook for the CV and farm sectors and an attractive valuation.

For all recommendations report, click here