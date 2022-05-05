 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Buy GHCL; target of Rs 898: Arihant Capital

Broker Research
May 05, 2022 / 12:13 PM IST

Arihant Capital is bullish on GHCL has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 898 in its research report dated May 04, 2022.

Arihant Capital's research report on GHCL

GHCL Ltd. is the largest single location manufacturer of Soda Ash in India. It has a plant facility at Sutrapada in Gujarat. It reported its Q4FY22 earnings which were robust and above our estimates. The company has benefitted from operational efficiencies and supportive industry dynamics in soda ash segment.

Outlook

The Textile business is valued by applying 25% discount to its replacement cost, yielding per share value of INR 98. Accordingly, we maintain our BUY rating on the stock with the Target Price of INR 898 per share.

Broker Research
first published: May 5, 2022 12:13 pm
