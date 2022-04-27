Buy Gateway Distriparks: target of Rs 91: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Gateway Distriparks

For Q4FY2022, GDL reported broadly in-line operational performance while net earnings beat was led by lower depreciation, higher other income and tax refund. Expect healthy volume growth and sustained operational profitability for Rail to continue. The CFS division is expected to improve upon operational profitability. GDL to undertake Rs. 200 crore CAPEX plan over the next two to three years for setting up two satellite rail terminals.

Outlook

We maintain a Buy on Gateway Distriparks Limited (GDL) with a revised SOTP-based PT of Rs. 91 as we factor in healthy operational performance for Rail.

