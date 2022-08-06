 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Buy Gateway Distriparks; target of Rs 85: ICICI Direct

Aug 06, 2022 / 10:02 AM IST

ICICI Direct is bullish on Gateway Distriparks has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 85 in its research report dated August 04, 2022.

Gateway Distriparks (GDL) has a diversified presence in logistics verticals like container train operators (CTO), cold chain logistics, container freight stations. Rail segment comprises ~70% of consolidated revenues, with the rest being contributed by CFS • Has five intermodal terminals, built on owned land at key areas along WDFC.

Outlook

We remain positive on the stock and maintain our BUY recommendation. We value the stock at Rs 85 i.e. 19x P/E on FY24E EPS.

