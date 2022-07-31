Buy Dhampur Sugar Mills; target of Rs 295: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Dhampur Sugar Mills

Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd (DSML) registered mixed performance in Q1FY2023 with revenues growing by 52.3% y-o-y to Rs. 828.9 crore, while EBITDA margins fell by 292 bps y-o-y to 9.9% and PAT grew by 26.2% y-o-y to Rs. 39.3 crore. Strong revenue growth was driven by outperformance of all divisions (Sugar 58%, ethanol 46%, ethyl acetate 49% and potable spirits 85%). Ethanol segment EBIT margins fell sharply due to higher input prices/transfer pricing dragging overall profitability. Proposed 130 KLPD ethanol expansion (including 100 KLPD of grain) would lead to ethanol production worth 14-15 crore litre in FY2023 and 16 crore litre in FY2024.

Outlook

Stock trades at 9.6x and 7.3x its FY2023E and FY2024E earnings. We maintain a Buy recommendation on the stock with an unchanged price target of Rs. 295.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Dhampur Sugar Mills - 290722 - khan