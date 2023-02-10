 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Buy Dalmia Bharat; target of Rs 2120: Motilal Oswal

Feb 10, 2023

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Dalmia Bharat recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2120 in its research report dated February 06, 2023.

DALBHARA’s 3Q performance was supported by the pricing recovery in the East region and better cost controls (opex/t down 4% QoQ). EBITDA came in at INR6.4b v/s estimated INR6b and EBITDA/t stood at INR1,022 v/s estimated INR950. Profit came in at INR2.0b v/s estimated INR1.7b. It has signed a definitive agreement (part of the earlier announcement) with JP group for acquiring clinker/cement capacities of 3.3mtpa/5.2mtpa at an enterprise value of INR32.3b (translating into an EV/t of USD76).

Outlook

We have raised our EBITDA estimates for FY24/FY25 by 3% each, considering better profitability in 3Q. We have not factored in the JP group asset acquisition into our assumptions. We reiterate Buy with a TP of INR2,120 (from INR2,080 earlier), valuing it at 12.5x Sep’24 EV/EBITDA.