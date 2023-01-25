Buy Craftsman Automation; target of Rs 3891: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi's research report on Craftsman Automation

For Craftsman Automation, strong y/y growth across divisions was the highlight of the quarter. Value addition across the powertrain and aluminium business has sustained in percentage terms; we expect the pace to continue in the near term. Demand for M&HCVs is robust, PVs were good while 2Ws were tepid after the festival season, but are expected to return to normalcy in the long term.

Outlook

We maintain a Buy, at a revised TP of Rs3,891 (19x FY25e).

