Buy Craftsman Automation; target of Rs 3539: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi's research report on Craftsman Automation

For Craftsman Automation, growth across segments were the highlights for the quarter. It continued to improve value-addition across divisions. Improving CV off-take, driven by M&HCVs and the off highway segments augur well for long-term growth. Similarly, demand for PVs and 2Ws is expected to be strong during the festival season as supplyside constraints have started to normalise.

Outlook

We maintain a Buy, at a revised TP of Rs.3,539 (19x FY25e).

