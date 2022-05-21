 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Buy Container Corporation of India; target of Rs 680: ICICI Direct

May 21, 2022 / 08:51 PM IST

ICICI Direct is bullish on Container Corporation of India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 680 in its research report dated May 20, 2022.

ICICI Direct's research report on Container Corporation of India

Concor is the dominant player in the CTO business (65% market share) with ~60 terminals. • Revenue from rail transportation comprised 75% of total revenues (rest 4% by road, 13% via handling income, 2% warehousing and 4% others) • Total volumes handled in FY21 were 3.6 million TeU, of which Exim volumes were at 83% of the mix with the rest contributed by domestic containers

Outlook

We remain positive on the long term growth prospects of the stock and maintain our BUY recommendation. We value the stock at Rs 680 i.e. 18x P/E on FY24E EPS.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Container Corporation of India #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
first published: May 21, 2022 08:49 pm
