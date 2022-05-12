Buy Computer Age Management Services; target of Rs 2760: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Computer Age Management Services
CAMS is a mutual fund transfer agency. It provides technologydriven financial infrastructure & services to MFs and other financial institutions. Largest registrar and transfer agent (RTA) of MFs with ~69% market share • It has consistently operated with high (~30%) margins and return ratios.
Outlook
We maintain our BUY rating on the stock. We value CAMS at ~41x FY24E EPS and revise our target price from Rs 3500 to Rs 2760 per share.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.