Buy Computer Age Management Services; target of Rs 2760: ICICI Direct

May 12, 2022 / 04:06 PM IST

ICICI Direct is bullish on Computer Age Management Services has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2760 in its research report dated May 08, 2022.

ICICI Direct's research report on Computer Age Management Services

CAMS is a mutual fund transfer agency. It provides technologydriven financial infrastructure & services to MFs and other financial institutions. Largest registrar and transfer agent (RTA) of MFs with ~69% market share • It has consistently operated with high (~30%) margins and return ratios.

Outlook

We maintain our BUY rating on the stock. We value CAMS at ~41x FY24E EPS and revise our target price from Rs 3500 to Rs 2760 per share.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

#Buy #Computer Age Management Services #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
first published: May 12, 2022 04:06 pm
