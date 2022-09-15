Buy Bank of Baroda; target of Rs 165: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Bank of Baroda

Bank of Baroda (BOB) has seen steady improvement in its asset quality (net NPAs) at multiyear low of 1.58%, led by lower slippages in corporate book. Lower slippages should clearly sustain over the medium term because of improvement in the corporate credit cycle. Credit cost (as a of percentage of avg. loans) was also at a multi-quarter low of 0.9% in Q1FY23, owing to accelerated provisions made in earlier quarters (PCR at ~76%) as well as lower slippages. Benign credit cost is likely to support earnings trajectory in the medium term. Credit cost guidance stands at 1.25-1.50% of advances versus 1.8% in FY22. Margins are expected to improve by 10-15 bps from FY22 as the bank is focusing on the higher-margin segment - mid-corporate loans, personal loans, and gold loans within the retail segment. Also, a higher share of floating rate loans ~90% would support the margins and would offset a modest increase in cost of deposits.



Outlook

Margin improvement & lower credit cost are key catalysts for improvement in RoA (From 0.6% in FY22 to 0.8% inFY23E/34E) going forward. At the CMP, the stock trades at 0.8x/0.7x its FY23E/24E ABV. We maintain Buy with a revised PT of Rs. 165. Our preferred picks among PSU banks basket remains SBI and BOB.

