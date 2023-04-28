 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Buy Bajaj Finance; target of Rs 7250: ICICI Direct

Apr 28, 2023 / 01:02 PM IST

ICICI Direct is bullish on Bajaj Finance recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 7250 in its research report dated April 27, 2023.

ICICI Direct's research report on Bajaj Finance

Bajaj Finance, a strong NBFC with digital footprints, made a strong comeback with AUM growth reaching ~26-28% YoY. Harnessing its large franchise base digitally offers a huge opportunity. Housing forms 31% of the book. • Bajaj Finance maintained strong operating metrics over various credit, rate cycles leading to >19% RoE, >4% RoA and maintains that guidance also.

Outlook

We maintain BUY rating on the stock, offering compounding returns. We maintain our target price at Rs 7250 with a rather lower multiple of ~5.4x FY25E ABV vs. 5.7x earlier.