Buy Avenue Supermarts (DMART IN); target of Rs 5118: Prabhudas Lilladher

We are upgrading our EPS estimates (2.8%/4.2% for FY23/24 and introduce FY25 EPS estimate) and our DCF based target price to Rs5120 (Rs4636 earlier). we believe D’Mart will gain significantly in FY23 from throughput in stores opened during covid. We remain confident that the company’s strategy of “Everyday Low Prices” (EDLP) will push sales during current high inflation scenario and will attract the middle-class to organized retail from unorganized retail. With a strong balance sheet and the efficient execution capability of the management, we expect sustained growth in coming years. We are positive on D’Mart Ready as sales double in FY22 (Rs1.4bn in FY19 to Rs16.6bn in FY22), operations extend in 12 cities and pick-up points increase to 519. Management seems more confident of the scalability of this format, we expect it to achieve sales of Rs54bn with EBIDTA breakeven in FY25. Also with the festive demand hitting, D’Mart will witness strong growth in the zero covid restrictions environment. We believe D’Mart has a huge growth runway ahead given low probability of heightened competition in modern trade, 1500+ store potential in existing clusters (current stores 294) and gradual scale up in D’Mart Ready.

We estimate 42% PAT CAGR over FY22-25 and retain BUY with rise in DCF based target price to Rs5118 (Rs4636 earlier).

At 17:30 Avenue Supermarts was quoting at Rs 4,391.75, up Rs 140.80, or 3.31 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 4,402.15 and an intraday low of Rs 4,252.00.

It was trading with volumes of 32,043 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 26,497 shares, an increase of 20.93 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed down 1.50 percent or Rs 64.90 at Rs 4,250.95.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 5,899.90 and 52-week low Rs 3,185.10 on 18 October, 2021 and 16 May, 2022, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 25.56 percent below its 52-week high and 37.88 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 284,486.45 crore.

