Buy Anupam Rasayan India; target of Rs 780: KR Choksey

KR Choksey's research report on Anupam Rasayan India

Incorporated in 2003, Anupam Rasayan India Ltd (ARIL) is headquartered at Gujarat (Sachin). The journey of Anupam Rasayan has evolved from conventional business towards innovation in custom synthesis and manufacturing of various molecules which are being applied in industries such as agriculture, pharmaceutical, personal care, specialty dyes and pigments and polymers. Generally, it has long term contracts with its large MNC customers and it is the primary or sole supplier for majority of the products under contracts which provides a stable revenue growth.



Outlook

We initiate coverage on Anupam Rasayan India Ltd with a BUY recommendation at a target price of INR 780/share (potential upside: 25.5%) with an implied PE of 29.0x to FY24 EPS.

More Info

At 16:01 hrs Anupam Rasayan India was quoting at Rs 670.50, up Rs 49.30, or 7.94 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 689.65 and an intraday low of Rs 618.95.

It was trading with volumes of 3,562 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 23,763 shares, a decrease of -85.01 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed down 3.35 percent or Rs 21.50 at Rs 621.20.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,106.00 and 52-week low Rs 547.10 on 02 February, 2022 and 20 June, 2022, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 39.38 percent below its 52-week high and 22.56 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 6,723.43 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

