 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Bank of India shares tank 8% on higher provisions, lower net profit

Moneycontrol News
Jan 17, 2023 / 02:48 PM IST

Net interest income,or the income a bank earns by giving loans, jumped 64% year on year to Rs 5596 crore. Meanwhile, Other income dropped nearly 22% year on year to Rs 1432 crore from Rs 1835 crore.

Bank of India fell over 8 percent, its steepest fall in five week, on Tuesday after it reported divergence in its asset classification for the December quarter, resulting in lower net profit.

The stock lost as much as 8.3 percent, its maximum fall since December 9, 2022 to Rs 89.60 a share. At 1.10pm, the stock was trading at Rs 93.30 on the BSE, down 5 percent from its previous close.

The state lender reported just a 12 percent rise in net profit for the December quarter to Rs 1,151 crore from a year ago.

Net interest income, or the income a bank earns by giving loans, jumped 64 percent on-year to Rs 5,596 crore. Other income dropped nearly 22 percent on-year to Rs 1,432 crore from Rs 1,835 crore.

Provisions and contingencies rose 461 percent from a year ago to Rs 1,878 crore versus Rs 334.93 crore.

The lender said in its earnings release that the RBI pointed out financial divergence in respect of certain standard assets on account of non-maintenance of additional provision of Rs 1,419 crore, where resolution plan was not implemented as on March 31, 2022 in accordance with the RBI circular.