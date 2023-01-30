 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bajaj Finance Q3 net profit surges 40%; what should investors do with stock?

Moneycontrol News
Jan 30, 2023 / 06:46 AM IST

Bajaj Finance Q3: The net profit surge comes on the back of a healthy growth in disbursements that lifted net interest income by 24 percent to Rs 7,435 crore for the December quarter.

Shares of Bajaj Finance are likely to remain in focus on January 30, after the  as company announced its December quarter earnings.

On Friday, after market hours, Bajaj Finance reported 40 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 2,973 crore for the Q3FY23,  largely in line with analysts’ expectations.

 

On a standalone basis, company's net profit grew 36 percent to Rs 2,624 crore.