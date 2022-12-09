Avoid to Abans Holdings: Cholamandalam Securities

Cholamandalam Securities IPO report on Abans Holdings

Abans group is a globally diversified organisation, founded by young entrepreneur - Mr. Abhishek Bansal, engaged in Financial Services, Gold Refining, Jewellery, Commodities Trading, Agricultural Trading and Warehousing, Software Development and Real Estate. Abans Holdings Ltd represents the financial services arm of the Abans Group. We operate a diversified global financial services business, headquartered in India, providing NBFC services, global institutional trading in equities, commodities and foreign exchange, private client stock broking, depositary services, asset management services, investment advisory services and wealth management services to corporates, institutional and high net worth clients.

Valuation and Outlook

The IPO is priced at a P/E of 27 which we feel is an aggressive valuation so our recommendation on the IPO would be “AVOID”

For all IPO report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research

READ MORE