HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Apollo Hospitals: Comeback of elective surgeries supports core business margins

Anubhav Sahu & Khushboo Rai   •

AHEL is well-positioned to leverage its unmatched brand value and strong healthcare pedigree in contributing to the rapid demand growth
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
As the largest and integrated private healthcare service provider, Apollo Hospital Enterprise Ltd (AHEL; CMP: Rs 4,313; M Cap: Rs 62,111 crore) has been the leading player in the healthcare business in the private sector. In the short run, what catches our attention is that the pre-COVID healthcare business is back on track, driven by a rebound in patient visits and elective procedures. In the longer run, AHEL requires a close watch as it is progressing well on the entire...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers