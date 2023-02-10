 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Analyst Call Tracker: What is driving the sudden pessimism towards HDFC Life, will it last?

Suchitra Mandal
Feb 10, 2023 / 06:51 PM IST

Analysts say the proposed taxation on high-value insurance policies is weighing on the stock given the high share of a single-premium product in its portfolio.

The 2023 Union budget proposal by Finance Minister Niramala Sitharaman limiting tax exemption from proceeds of high-value insurance policies has caused tremendous pressure on the Insurance sector recently.

HDFC Life insurance in particular is seen slightly more affected and has seen the highest downgrades in the last month with its buy ratings reducing to ‘25’ from ‘30’ a month ago.

“HDFC Life will be the most impacted, given a higher share of single-premium product (Sanchay Fixed Maturity Plan), which constitutes around 20-25 percent of NPAR (non-participating insurance plan) APE (annualised premium equivalent),” said analysts at Phillip Capital.

The company post the budget announcement assessed that the business at risk could be approximately 10-12 per cent of the total APE.