HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail: This apparel player has huge re-rating potential

Bharat Gianani   •

While ABFRL continues to build its core Lifestyle brands and Pantaloons business, the new segments of innerwear, ethnic as well as sportswear (through Reebok India) hold a lot of promise and provide the next growth leg

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights Record Q1 performance To expand core businesses New businesses provide next growth opportunity Among preferred picks in retail space Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail (ABFRL; CMP: Rs 321; Market cap: Rs 30,123 crore) has posted stellar results for the June 2022 quarter on the back of a demand revival after two years of COVID-related disruptions. Also, ABFRL did not see any margin pressure (maintained margins on a QoQ basis) and was able to pass on most of the raw material price increases to consumers. ABFRL...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers