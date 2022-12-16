Accumulate Stylam Industries; target of Rs 1267: East India Securities

East India Securitie's report on Stylam Industries

Stylam Industries Ltd (Stylam) is engaged in the manufacturing of luxury grade decorative laminates under its eponymous brand, “Stylam”. It has the largest manufacturing facility in Asia of laminates, which are used as surfacing materials for paneling, partitioning, furniture, table tops and work surfaces.



Outlook

Considering the future growth visibility, we assign ACCUMULATE rating with target price of Rs1,267 per share.

