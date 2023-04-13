 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

Stocks gain, gold jumps on Goldilocks economic outlook

Reuters
Apr 13, 2023 / 08:32 PM IST

Gold zoomed to a 13-month high and the dollar weakened after the data lowered expectations that the Fed will again raise rates in May and brought relief to investors worried that tight monetary policy could provoke a U.S. recession.

Gold

Bond prices and a global stock market gauge rose on Thursday after moderating producer prices and a jump in weekly jobless claims bolstered bets that the Federal Reserve may soon pause its hiking of interest rates to tame high inflation.

Gold zoomed to a 13-month high and the dollar weakened after the data lowered expectations that the Fed will again raise rates in May and brought relief to investors worried that tight monetary policy could provoke a U.S. recession.

The Labor Department's producer price index for final demand dropped 0.5% in March, the most since April 2020, after being unchanged in February, while the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits rose to a three-month high last week.

"We are having again a resumption of a trend where inflation is moderating and that clearly is seen in a supportive light by the market," said Andrzej Skiba, head of the BlueBay U.S. fixed income team at RBC Global Asset Management in New York.