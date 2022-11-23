 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Stocks churn ahead of Fed minutes as oil tumbles on price cap plan

Reuters
Nov 23, 2022 / 07:26 PM IST

Crude oil prices tumbled as the Group of Seven (G7) nations looked at a price cap of $65 to $70 a barrel on Russian oil, above where the crude grade is currently trading.

Global shares churned on Wednesday ahead of minutes of a Federal Reserve meeting that could shed light on whether the U.S. central bank was considering moderating interest rate hikes.

Wall Street 1YMcv1, NQcv1 was set for a muted start, with little in the way of major corporate news to spur trading ahead of Thursday's U.S. Thanksgiving public holiday, when markets are closed.

The Fed has raised rates sharply this year in a bid to curb surging inflation, and New Zealand's central bank earlier on Wednesday increased interest rates by a record 75 basis points to 4.25%, a harbinger of more likely hikes from the Federal Reserve, European Central Bank and Bank of England next month.

"There is an expectation that the Fed is probably closer to end of rate hiking cycle than the beginning, certainly to the extent of the rate hikes, the bulk are behind them," said Mike Hewson, chief markets analyst at CMC Markets.

The MSCI All Country stock index .MIWD00000PUS was up 0.16%, though it still down about 18% for the year.