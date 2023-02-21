 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStartup

Willful fraudsters will have their ways to hide things from Big 4 auditors, says Sequoia Capital’s Rajan Anandan

Debangana Ghosh & Mansi Verma
Feb 21, 2023 / 06:39 PM IST

Sequoia Capital’s Rajan Anandan stated that the ecosystem should focus on startups much earlier in terms of governance practices that need to be put in place.

In the last 12-15 months, India has seen a few cases of willful fraud. When such cases arise, venture capital firms must take action to investigate, said Rajan Anandan, managing director of Sequoia Capital India. This comes at a time when its portfolio startup GoMechanic is under intense scrutiny for falsifying financial numbers.

“What we are seeing in India in the last 12-15 months, are a few situations of willful frauds. When you see willful fraud you have to take action to investigate on that,” Anandan said at the Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association (IVCA) Conclave 2023.

Four Sequoia portfolio startups, including BharatPe, Zilingo, Trell, and now GoMechanic, have allegedly had financial irregularities in the last year and a half.

"When you have serious governance lapses, who are investigated and concluded to be frauds, those are super serious. Willful fraudsters will have their ways to hide things from Big 4 auditors. It’s very difficult to catch them. You need to double down on diligence,” he said.