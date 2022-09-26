 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Which agritech segments got the most funds in FY21?

Mansi Verma
Sep 26, 2022 / 07:24 PM IST

Indian agritech startups received $323 million in 2020-21, which grew more than six times from $44 million in 2016-17. About 54 percent of the $323 million went into startups focused on output linkages and quality management. This segment includes startups like Waycool, Ninjacart, and Arya.ag.

About 27 percent went into startups operating in the input and equipment linkages, an area which is dominated by DeHaat, Bijak, and Agrostar.

Next in line are in-farm and novel farming solutions-based startups such as Cropin and Absolute Foods, which received 12 percent. The segment where startups lack funding is research and development and biotechnology, which received only two percent of the investment in FY21.

