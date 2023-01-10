 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
What is age-gating in tech policy?

Jan 10, 2023 / 08:36 PM IST

Two government bills, pertaining to the digital economy, have recently caused consternation among internet companies for age-gating. The term refers to government regulations or the policies of an internet platform to restrict the usage of online services by different age-groups. While the digital personal data protection bill places limits on how internet platforms can use a child’s data and seek consent for doing so, the draft online gaming rules mandate parental consent for a kid to be able to play games on the internet.

