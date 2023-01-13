 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Wakefit raises Rs 320 crore in Series D funding

Sanghamitra Kar
Jan 13, 2023 / 09:07 AM IST

Wakefit plans to open 100 stores across 20 cities in the next 24 months, co-founder Chaitanya Ramalingegowda told Moneycontrol.

Direct-to-consumer brand Wakefit has raised Rs 320 crore Series D round of funding led by Bahrain’s alternative investment firm Investcorp.

Other existing investors, Sequoia Capital India, Verlinvest, SIG, also participated in the current round, said the company in a press statement.

In 2021, Wakefit raised Rs 200 crore in its last round led by Susquehanna International Group.

Speaking to Moneycontrol, Chaitanya Ramalingegowda, Director and Co-Founder of Wakefit said that the startup plans to open 100 stores across 20 cities in the next 24 months. The capital will also be used for product innovation and customer centricity.

In addition, these funds will be used to beef up manufacturing and supply chain capabilities, ramp up hiring across levels, and also enhance brand building initiatives. The brand also plans to run pilots in the Middle East before expanding there.

The company, which was started by Ankit Garg and Ramalingegowda, sells mattresses, furniture and accessories. Furniture contributes 25 percent to the overall revenues of the company.