Venture Capital funding to India drops 73% in July-September 2022: Elevation Capital report

Nikhil Patwardhan
Bengaluru / Dec 16, 2022 / 04:11 PM IST

Venture capital (VC) funding to India in July-September dropped the most among the world’s top three startup ecosystems, over October-December 2021, a report by Elevation Capital revealed. The report highlighted the predicaments of the country’s startups that are currently navigating through a funding winter amid slowing growth.

As per the EC report titled 'India Pulse 2022', the country saw a drop of about 73 percent in VC funding in the third quarter of 2022 compared to October-December 2021. The United States, on the other hand, saw a 61 percent decline in funding, while a 52 percent fall was witnessed by China. The average investment cheque size has also witnessed a drop across all funding stages, the report said.

The report further revealed that Indian startups raised about $3 billion in July-September this year, against $11 billion in October-December 2021. In the US, startups raised $31 billion in the third quarter of 2022, versus $80 billion in October-December 2021. In China, the July-September quarter saw a small uptick on a quarter-on-quarter basis in terms of VC funding, as it rose to $6 billion from $5 billion in April-June; in October-December 2021, startups in China raised $13 billion in VC funding.

Globally, VC funding fell 54 percent in the July-September quarter, on a year-on-year basis, the Elevation Capital report showed. Companies across the globe raised $68 billion in the third quarter of this year against $148 billion in the same period last year. Rising inflation across all major economies that led to tighter monetary policies, slowed down VC funding, the report said.

The macroeconomic headwinds have hit late-stage funding the most, the report showed. In India, late-stage funding dropped more than 50 percent to $3 billion in April-June 2022 from the same period a year earlier, while in the US it dropped 44 percent during the same period, and 82 percent in China.

As for early-stage investments, the US has seen a  near 44 percent decline from Q2 2021 to Q2 2022, while India and China have remained relatively stable. Early-stage sentiment in India has been bullish, according to the report.