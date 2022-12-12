 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tiger Global startup investments drop 70% in 11 months of 2022 as funding winter worsens

Nikhil Patwardhan
Bengaluru / Dec 12, 2022 / 09:55 AM IST

In terms of value, Tiger Global has slowed in India this year, as it has globally, shows data. Tiger Global invested $807 million in the first eleven months of 2022, a 70 percent decrease from the previous year's total of $2.75 billion.

Tiger Global Management, one of the world's most aggressive technology investors, has demonstrated its confidence in India this year by continuing to deploy capital, albeit on a smaller scale, while slowing investments elsewhere in the world due to macroeconomic headwinds.

Tiger Global, which has backed at least 38 unicorns in India to date, participated in 50 funding rounds of Indian startups in the first 11 months of 2022, compared to 64 in the whole of 2021, according to Venture Intelligence data. While the deal count for 2022 is slightly lower than that of 2021, it is significantly higher than that of 2020 and the pre-pandemic years, according to the data.

The New York-based hedge fund participated in 19 deals in India in 2020, compared to 31 deals in 2019. On average, Tiger Global has been participating in about 26 deals a year since 2014.

Queries sent to Tiger Global remained unanswered.

Tiger Global partners have visited India at least four times this year to meet startup founders and early-stage investors in order to explore investment opportunities in the country, Moneycontrol previously reported.