 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessStartup

No relief for startups from key angel tax provision in Finance Bill changes

Moneycontrol News
Mar 24, 2023 / 01:37 PM IST

Industry had suggested excluding investments from foreign companies, sovereign wealth funds, endowment funds and hedge funds from the angel tax regime

Startups have failed to get any significant respite from the proposed change in the angel tax regime, expected to hamper foreign funding for young companies, announced in the Budget last month.

As per the list of amendments to the Finance Bill, which was passed in the Lok Sabha on March 24, the proposed changes will come into effect for Assessment Year 2024-25 or Financial Year 2023-2024.

"There was confusion about whether this goes live from April 1, 2024 or April 1, 2023. But the memorandum to the Finance Bill 2023 clearly states that it applies from Assessment Year 2024-25, which is Financial Year 2023-24. April 1, 2024 in the Finance Act refers to the Assessment year, not financial year," said Siddarth Pai, managing partner at 3One4 Capital.

However, a background note shared by the Finance Ministry said that all concerns raised by stakeholders in implementation of this proposal would be addressed. "The draft rules related to valuation shall be shared with the stakeholders for their inputs in the next month itself, viz April. Exclusions, as already provided to domestic Venture Capital Funds etc, shall also be considered for similar overseas entities," the note added.