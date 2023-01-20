 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sequoia-funded Zilingo, founded by Ankiti Bose, to liquidate after crisis

Jan 20, 2023 / 06:35 PM IST

The liquidation process spells an end to a startup whose implosion and months-long battle for survival sent shock waves through Southeast Asia and India’s tech industries.

The once high-flying company pitched into a downward spiral after complaints of financial irregularities (Representative Image: Shutterstock)

Zilingo Pte is set to enter liquidation, capping a months-long crisis that shocked Asia’s technology and startup industries.

The Singapore-based fashion-tech company’s board appointed EY Corporate Services Pte as provisional liquidator, people familiar with the matter said, asking not to be named as the matter is private. The board informed major shareholders and creditors of its decision, they said. The board declined to comment for this story.

The liquidation process spells an end to a startup whose implosion and months-long battle for survival sent shock waves through Southeast Asia and India’s tech industries. The once high-flying company pitched into a downward spiral after complaints of financial irregularities, culminating in the dismissal of high-profile co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Ankiti Bose, 31, in May.

Bose continued to deny any claims of wrongdoing throughout the crisis and argued she was being unfairly targeted. As the clash between Bose and the board escalated, she hired an attorney to fight back against what she described as a “witch hunt.” Bose argued that she was getting blamed for decisions and practices that were well-known by senior managers and directors.

The liquidation comes after Zilingo creditors Varde Partners and Indies Capital Partners found a buyer for some of its assets, the people said. Those assets have been transferred to the new owner for an undisclosed purchase price, they said.

Zilingo had been one of the highest-profile startups to emerge from Singapore. Major state investor Temasek Holdings Pte expressed concern the meltdown was tainting its reputation and urged the company to fix the situation. Other prominent investors included Sequoia Capital India, the regional arm of the Silicon Valley firm that backed Apple Inc. and Google.