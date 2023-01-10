 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStartup

Ronnie Screwvala-led upGrad CEO Arjun Mohan steps down

Nikhil Patwardhan
Bengaluru / Jan 10, 2023 / 05:47 PM IST

upGrad will not be replacing Mohan and Mayank Kumar, co-founder and managing director of upGrad will be taking over Mohan's responsibilities, according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter.

Ronnie Screwvala-led higher edtech platform upGrad's chief executive officer (CEO) Arjun Mohan has quit the unicorn to explore outside opportunities as the company transitions its leadership structure to focus more on profitability.

upGrad will not be replacing Mohan and Mayank Kumar, co-founder and managing director of upGrad will be taking over Mohan's responsibilities, according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter. upGrad has moved into a 'business unit structure' and there are leaders under Mohan who would look after profit and loss accounts of various such units, the person said.

Mohan confirmed the development of his departure. According to a statement shared by him with Moneycontrol, his last working day will be January 15.  Queries sent to upGrad remained unanswered.

"I’m thankful to upGrad leadership, especially Ronnie, Mayank & Phalgun to have trusted me with this responsibility and given an opportunity to lead the team during the high growth phase of COVID and post Covid. And I’m proud of the team we have built at upGrad and am confident that I’m leaving the organisation in able hands for its next phase of growth and profitability," Mohan said in the statement.

"I am currently in an exploration phase and figuring out next steps as in if I will join an organisation or start something of my own. One thing I’m clear is that I want to continue working in edtech and education. We started off our work in edtech with an audacious aim of making education in India accessible, affordable and high quality and I think still there is a lot of work left there. So, I plan to continue this work and make a difference," he added.

News agency Reuters first reported the development saying that the move came as upGrad was trying to cut marketing costs and become profitable.