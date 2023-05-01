Physics Wallah rolls out 50 offline centres; to offer scholarships worth Rs 160 crore

Edtech firm Physics Wallah has rolled out 50 offline centres, which it brands as "Vidyapeeth Centers", with an investment of around Rs 82 crore in technologies at these new units, a senior company official said on Monday.

The company also plans to dole out scholarships worth around Rs 160 crore in the next academic year.

"We have added 50 Vidyapeeth Centres with investment of USD 10 million (Rs 82 crore) in technologies at these centres. We will be leveraging in-house tech innovation and offline solutions to help students achieve their goals.

"Vidyapeeth centers will offer support for more than 15 hours a day, and students will also have the provision to escalate any issue to our head office via the PW app," PW co-founder Prateek Maheshwari told PTI.

Vidyapeeth is a tech-integrated offline classroom comprising 650 smart classrooms. The edtech unicorn is already running 11 Vidyapeeth centers in various cities across the country. Related stories UltraTech expanded capacity, lowered debt in FY23, analysts expect net cash-position in FY24

Karnataka's outperformance highlights state's importance to political parties

SEBI fines Angel Broking Rs 10 lakh over regulation violations "Through Vidyapeeth, top-quality education is made accessible to students in remote parts of the country, enabling them to study in their own cities.

"We aim to help parents save money that would have been spent on hostel fees and other living expenses - which is typically twice the amount of academic fees," PW founder Alakh Pandey said. The Vidyapeeth centers will offer students regular daily practice problems, video quizzes, and homework monitoring, which can be accessed on the parent-student dashboard. Additionally, PW will upload all lectures on its app after every class.

The company has crossed over 90,000 registration in the current academic year and aims to reach 1.5 lakh during the session for JEE, NEET, foundation exams preparations. The company in a statement shared that it has provided scholarships worth USD 12 million (about Rs 98 crore) through PW Scholarship and Admission Test (SAT) in the 2023-24 academic year to meritorious students and also those who cannot afford quality offline education. "The company further aims to give such scholarships worth USD 20 million (about Rs 160 crore) in the next academic year," PW said.

PTI