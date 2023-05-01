 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessStartup

Physics Wallah rolls out 50 offline centres; to offer scholarships worth Rs 160 crore

PTI
May 01, 2023 / 03:16 PM IST

The company in a statement shared that it has provided scholarships worth USD 12 million (about Rs 98 crore) through PW Scholarship and Admission Test (SAT) in the 2023-24 academic year to meritorious students and also those who cannot afford quality offline education.

Alakh Pandey

Edtech firm Physics Wallah has rolled out 50 offline centres, which it brands as "Vidyapeeth Centers", with an investment of around Rs 82 crore in technologies at these new units, a senior company official said on Monday.

The company also plans to dole out scholarships worth around Rs 160 crore in the next academic year.

"We have added 50 Vidyapeeth Centres with investment of USD 10 million (Rs 82 crore) in technologies at these centres. We will be leveraging in-house tech innovation and offline solutions to help students achieve their goals.

"Vidyapeeth centers will offer support for more than 15 hours a day, and students will also have the provision to escalate any issue to our head office via the PW app," PW co-founder Prateek Maheshwari told PTI.