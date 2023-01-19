 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PhonePe raises $350 million from General Atlantic at a valuation of $12 billion

Nikhil Patwardhan
Jan 19, 2023 / 11:34 AM IST

According to PhonePe, the investment marks the first tranche of $1 billion funding round

Payments and financial services unicorn PhonePe has raised $350 million in a new funding round from General Atlantic at a valuation of over $12 billion, making the Walmart-backed startup, the most-valued fintech in India. The company would be raising as much as $1 billion in the current round in tranches, it said in a statement on January 19.

Moneycontrol first reported in October about PhonePe eyeing a fundraise from General Atlantic at a valuation of $12 billion.

PhonePe’s fundraise follows the company’s spin-off from e-commerce startup Flipkart, which was announced in December. The Flipkart spin-off also completes PhonePe's transition to a fully Indian-domiciled company, which began in 2022.

PhonePe has now become a decacorn, or a startup valued at more than $10 billion, joining the ranks of Flipkart, which was acquired by Walmart, Paytm, which went public last year, Byju's, and Swiggy. PhonePe's valuation has also surpassed that of Razorpay, a digital payments and neobanking unicorn that was last valued at around $7.5 billion.

The new fundraise is a rare instance of a late-stage round in the midst of a startup funding winter in which investors are writing smaller cheques as the macro environment deteriorates. When Flipkart spun off PhonePe into a separate entity, it was valued at $5.5 billion. Flipkart had put in $700 million at the time.

PhonePe's fundraise comes at a time when its closest competitor, Paytm, has seen its valuation drop by over 60 percent since it went public in November 2021, prompting public shareholders to question the company's ability to attain company-level profitability. Paytm's total market capitalisation was just over $4.3 billion as of January 19.