PhonePe launches new app Pincode on ONDC to strengthen its e-commerce play

Nikhil Patwardhan & Haripriya Suresh
Bengaluru / Apr 04, 2023 / 01:32 PM IST

PhonePe currently operates in the e-commerce space with 'Switch' and has various services that are similar to its biggest rival Paytm. An ONDC foray will further put PhonePe in direct competition with Paytm, which already has an ONDC platform integrated with its application

Pincode will focus on hyperlocal commerce and is available for download on both Google Play and the App store.

PhonePe has launched Pincode, a new consumer-facing application, which will be a part of India's Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) framework as the Walmart-backed fintech decacorn looks to strengthen its e-commerce forays, three months after Flipkart completed full ownership separation of the payments startup.

Pincode, a buyer app, will focus on hyperlocal commerce and is available for download on both Google Play and the App store, Sameer Nigam, co-founder and CEO, PhonePe said at its launch in Bengaluru. Pincode will launch in six major categories including grocery, food, pharma, electronics, home decor and fashion. Starting with Bengaluru, Pincode will expand city by city, Nigam said.

Customers can search for stores by browsing for category and can have multiple carts at the same time with one active cart per store. Buyers can also save multiple carts.

Nigam said that they aim to have one lakh orders a day by December on the app.