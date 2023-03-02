 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Parliamentary panel has approved data protection bill, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

Mansi Verma & Debangana Ghosh
Mar 02, 2023 / 06:49 PM IST

The draft digital data protection bill was published in November 2022 for extensive public consultation

The parliamentary standing committee on IT has examined and approved the draft digital personal data protection bill (DPDPB), Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on March 2.

“I would like to share some good news that the Parliamentary Standing Committee on IT and communications, which is the committee which deals with this subject, before the bill is taken to the Parliament, have in advance examined it, and then given a big thumbs up,” Vaishnaw said at the Nasscom Technology Leadership Forum (NTLF) 2023.

The government published the much-awaited draft digital personal data protection bill in November 2022. The revised bill focuses only on personal data, thereby doing away with regulating the use of non-personal data.

The draft bill requires a data fiduciary -- ie an entity that processes user data -- to give an itemised notice to users on data sought to be collected in clear and plain language. It also mandates that the user should be allowed the right to give, manage, and withdraw consent from sharing information.