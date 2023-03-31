 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Oyo pre-files fresh DRHP for primary fundraise of $400-500 million

Moneycontrol News
Mar 31, 2023 / 04:09 PM IST

Hotel aggregator Oyo has pre-filed a fresh draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to raise $400-500 million through an initial public offer (IPO), sources said on March 31.

As the confidential pre-filing route gives an option to change the fresh issue size, a source said that the IPO size may be revised within the $400-600 million range. The earlier plan of a secondary sale component in the IPO has been scrapped and the objective of the issue is to repay most of the debt.

Oyo declined to comment on the matter.

Late in 2022, the market regulator returned the DRHP, asking Oyo to refile the prospectus with additional information. Oyo had indicated that the refiling process could take up to two-three months.